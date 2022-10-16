Lakers head coach Devin Ham said Sunday that Davis (back) won't have any restrictions to start the 2022-23 campaign, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis was held out of the Lakers' preseason finale as a precaution due to a minor back injury, but the issue shouldn't linger into the regular season. However, durability continues to be a concern for the superstar big man, who's played fewer than 70 games in each season since 2017-18, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he's subjected to periodic rest days.