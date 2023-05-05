Davis ended with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After a stellar 30-point, 20-rebound performance in Game 1, it was disappointing to see Davis attempt only 11 shots in Game 2, his second fewest of the postseason. He also committed a game-high four turnovers and didn't play in the fourth quarter, along with the rest of Los Angeles' starters, as Golden State increased its lead to 30 points after three periods. The Warriors opted to start Draymond Green at center with Kevon Looney (illness) not at 100 percent Thursday, so Green's defensive prowess presumably played a role in Davis' poor offensive night. It'll be interesting to see how Golden State matches up in Game 3, as Green shifting to Davis also appeared to have a ripple effect that allowed LeBron James to get hot in the first half. Either way, the Lakers will likely need Davis and James at their best to avoid giving back home-court advantage over the next two games.