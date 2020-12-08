Davis is likely to sit out Friday's preseason opener against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Coming off the shortest offseason in NBA history, Davis and LeBron James are unlikely to participate in the preseason opener after winning the NBA Finals just two months ago. We shouldn't be surprised if he sits out any or all of the four preseason contests.
