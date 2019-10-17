Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Not playing in preseason finale

Davis will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors due to rest purposes, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis has already taken the floor twice this preseason against the Warriors, so there is no reason for either him or LeBron James to take the floor in the team's final preseason contest. Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo should be in line for additional minutes Friday night.

