Lakers' Anthony Davis: 'Nothing wrong with my shoulder'
Davis told reporters after Sunday's win over the Hornets that there's "nothing wrong" with his shoulder, Kyle Goon of the OC Register reports.
Davis left the game a few minutes early and headed to the locker room for undisclosed reasons, but it appears he's not dealing with a shoulder injury, as some had speculated. Consider Davis, who went for 29 points and 14 boards Sunday, healthy as Tuesday's home matchup with the Grizzlies approaches.
