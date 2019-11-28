Lakers' Anthony Davis: Obliterates former team

Davis amassed 41 points (15-30 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Despite leaving momentarily in the fourth quarter, Davis dominated a thin Pelicans frontcourt on his way to his second 40 plus point performance of the season. While Davis is thriving in his first year in Los Angeles, he's actually shot the ball worse than anticipated so far. His field goal percentage (47.7 percent) is down nearly four percent compared to his career average. While Davis' line already makes him one of the top fantasy producers, once he finds his rhythm shooting, he'll return even higher value for owners.