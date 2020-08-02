Davis produced 14 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-92 loss to Toronto.

Davis struggled to get anything going on the offensive end and much of that needs to be attributed to the Raptors' defense. Despite battling an eye injury, Davis appeared to be fine and it was simply not his night. The Lakers have all but assured themselves the number one seed in the West and there is a chance they elect to rest Davis at some point over the next six games.