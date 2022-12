Davis (back) is available Sunday against the Pistons, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis was probable ahead of Sunday's matchup, and he'll officially be able to suit up for a second consecutive matchup. He's posted double-doubles in 11 of his last 12 appearances and has averaged 31.2 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.5 minutes per game during that time.