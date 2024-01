Davis (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Davis was probable for Sunday's matchup and will officially be able to suit up once again. Across his last five outings, he's averaged 27.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.8 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.