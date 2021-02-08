Davis (Achilles) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Thunder, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Late Sunday night, it was reported that Davis would likely be held out Monday, and the Lakers have now confirmed that the big man will miss his fourth game of the season. Davis' absence looks to be somewhat precautionary, as an MRI on his Achilles over the weekend came back clean. Nonetheless, his status will be something to monitor as the week goes on. The Lakers are off Tuesday before a rematch with the Thunder on Wednesday night.