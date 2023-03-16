Davis (foot) is probable to face the Mavericks on Friday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis didn't play Wednesday against the Rockets due to a nagging foot injury that has been bothering him for quite some time, but it seems the extra rest helped him. The big man is now on track to return to action Friday, and having him back would be a huge boost for a Los Angeles team that's already missing LeBron James (foot). Davis is averaging 27.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game across six March appearances.