Lakers' Anthony Davis: Officially probable
Davis is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt against the Pelicans due to a bruised right calf.
This is not surprising, as Davis continues to be a regular on the Lakers' injury report. However, he figures to continue playing through the discomfort assuming he avoids any setbacks. Look for confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
