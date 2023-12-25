Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Celtics.
Davis has been present on most injury reports over the last month due to different ailments, this time he finds himself questionable due to a left ankle sprain. If he is unable to go, Rui Hachimura (wrist, probable) and Christian Wood would likely see extra minutes.
