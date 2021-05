Davis (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Davis' groin tightened up during Tuesday's win over the Knicks, and the issue will put his status for Wednesday's game into jeopardy. Davis hasn't missed a game since he returned from calf and Achilles injuries April 22, but Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma (back) could see increased run if Davis is held out.