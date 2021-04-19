Davis (calf) is listed as out for Monday's game against Utah, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis was cleared for full-contact work over the weekend, but it remains unclear when he'll actually make his return to game action. After Monday, the Lakers are off Tuesday and Wednesday before playing in Dallas on Thursday and Saturday. There's a decent chance Davis could play at some point later in the week, but even if that's the case he'll likely face a minutes restriction, so he's probably best left on the bench in weekly lineup leagues.