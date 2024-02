Davis (Achilles/hip) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis will miss his second straight contest Thursday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Davis' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Knicks.