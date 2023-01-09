Davis (foot) plans to begin the ramp-up process of his rehab when the Lakers return to Los Angeles later this week, and there's optimism that he could return to the starting lineup within a couple of weeks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis missed his 12th straight game Saturday due to a fracture in his right foot, but he'll soon begin a ramp-up process that include pool workouts and running on an altered-gravity treadmill to reduce pressure on his foot. The superstar big man has been limited to spot shooting thus far, so his switch to conditioning-based workouts is certainly a step in the right direction. With Davis sidelined, the Lakers initially went through a rough patch but have since won five straight games, thanks largely due to the play of Thomas Bryant in Davis' stead. However, Los Angeles' current hot streak is likely unsustainable unless they can return to full strength, which certainly includes Davis getting back onto the court in a timely fashion. While there's optimism about that happening, Davis will presumably remain sidelined for at least two more weeks.