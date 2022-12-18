Davis is expected to miss at least a month after suffering a right foot injury in Friday's win over the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis left the first half of Friday's game due to the injury and was already ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Washington, but the superstar big man will now miss at least a month due to the issue. His upcoming absence is a massive blow to Los Angeles, as Davis was playing at an all-NBA level and had been relatively healthy so far, missing just three of the first 28 games of the season. In his absence, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones are candidates for increased minutes, but the Lakers will likely have to lean heavily on LeBron James and Russell Westbrook moving forward. While Charania notes Davis is out at least a month, he added that the Lakers are bracing for an indefinite absence.