Davis (calf) will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As anticipated, Davis is set to miss at least the next few weeks after he tweaked his right calf/Achilles midway through Sunday night's loss to Denver. Davis had previously missed a pair of games earlier in the week, but he made his return to action Friday night against Memphis. Understandably, the Lakers are expected to be cautious with the superstar big man, and Wojnarowski adds that the team could wait until after the All-Star break (Mar. 5-10) to ease him back into game action. With that in mind, Montrezl Harrell, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol could each gain some fantasy appeal over the next several weeks.