Davis (calf) will be re-evaluated Friday night and will not play against the Pacers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Davis was originally expected to be sidelined until at least mid-March, and the team said that an update on his status will be provided Friday. The next game after Friday for the Lakers comes on Monday against Golden State. If the 28-year-old isn't quite ready for that one, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris should continue to see increased workloads.