Davis (groin) is out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

There wasn't much optimism surrounding Davis' potential availability for Game 5, so his absence doesn't come as a surprise. In his place, coach Frank Vogel will start Markieff Morris, who has played just 12 total minutes in the series. Kyle Kuzma is a strong candidate to also see an uptick in usage.