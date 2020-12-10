Davis (rest) won't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Coming off the shortest offseason in NBA history, Davis and LeBron James won't play in the preseason opener after winning the NBA Finals just two months ago. We shouldn't be surprised if Davis sits out any of the three remaining preseason contests.
