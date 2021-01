Davis (hip) will not play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis was considered questionable heading into the contest and the Lakers have ultimately opted to err on the side of caution. His absence figures to create extra playing time for the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and even Markieff Morris. The All Star big man's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Rockets.