Lakers' Anthony Davis: Out Friday
Davis (back) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Davis will miss Friday's game due to the gluteus maximus bruise he sustained during Tuesday's contest, which will be his third absence of the season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyle Kuzma will enter the starting lineup for the Lakers, though Jared Dudley should also see increased run off the bench. Davis' status for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder is also up in the air.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.