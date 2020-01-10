Lakers' Anthony Davis: Out Friday

Davis (back) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Davis will miss Friday's game due to the gluteus maximus bruise he sustained during Tuesday's contest, which will be his third absence of the season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyle Kuzma will enter the starting lineup for the Lakers, though Jared Dudley should also see increased run off the bench. Davis' status for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder is also up in the air.