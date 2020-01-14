Lakers' Anthony Davis: Out Monday
Davis (back) won't play Monday against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Davis is set to miss his third straight game due to a back injury. Kyle Kuzma should draw another start in his absence.
