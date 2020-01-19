Lakers' Anthony Davis: Out Saturday
Davis (back) is out Saturday against the Rockets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Davis will miss a fifth straight matchup, which will prompt Kyle Kuzma to remain in the starting five. His next opportunity to return arrives Monday against the Celtics.
