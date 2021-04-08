The Lakers list Davis (calf) as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Davis hasn't played since Feb. 14 due to his left calf strain, and with the team having yet to provide any indication that the big man is ramping up his activity in practice, he appears on track to miss at least another week of action. The Lakers' main goal is ensuring that Davis is close to full strength by the time the postseason arrives, so he'll continue to be eased back slowly from the major injury. Markieff Morris and Andre Drummond (toe) should continue to serve as Los Angeles' starters in the frontcourt while Davis is sidelined.