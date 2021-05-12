Davis (groin) is out Wednesday against the Rockets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Davis played 43 minutes during Tuesday's overtime win over the Knicks, but he experienced groin tightness afterward and will end up missing Wednesday's game. LeBron James (ankle) will also sit out again, while Alex Caruso (foot) is listed as questionable. The pileup of injuries could ultimately lead to Kyle Kuzma (back) and Talen Horton-Tucker (calf) -- both listed as probable -- controlling the offense in what's close to a must-win game if the Lakers hope to avoid the play-in.