Davis totaled 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes of Friday's 138-115 win over Dallas.

Davis took an elbow to the face early on but was able to stay in the game. The Kentucky product led all scorers in the game and also registered his first three-pointers and assists of the season. The lower leg issue that necessitated his appearance on the injury report did not seem to hinder him, and he should be good to go Sunday against Minnesota.