Davis (eye) is planning to play in Thursday's opener against the Clippers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was able to practice Wednesday, and things apparently went well. He'll get his right eye re-evaluated by doctors Wednesday night, which could be the final confirmation he needs to take the court. In his final 10 appearances before the hiatus, Davis averaged 27.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.2 steals.