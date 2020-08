Davis (back) is expected to play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

After a stellar first half, Davis left Monday's Game 4 with back spasms, but the issue doesn't look to be anything serious. Coach Frank Vogel said Davis told him he should be good to go Wednesday night, and the expectation is that the big man will be listed as probable on the Lakers' official injury report.