Davis (calf) said he plans to return to the court for Thursday's game against Dallas, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Davis has been ramping up his activity in recent days, and he's finally reached the point where he feels comfortable working at full speed following a strained right calf that kept him out of 30 consecutive games. The Lakers will likely wait to see how Davis feels Thursday before officially removing him from the injury report, but at this point all signs point to the big man returning to the mix. Earlier in the week, coach Frank Vogel said Davis will be limited to around 15 minutes for at least his first two games back, so he's probably a stay-away in DFS contests in the short-term.