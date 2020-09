Davis (finger) will play during Tuesday's Game 3 against the Rockets, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

There wasn't much of a doubt that Davis would take the court for Game 3. In the series, he's averaging 29.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in 36.5 minutes.