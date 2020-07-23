Davis will play only the first half of the Lakers' opening scrimmage against the Mavericks on Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Lakers will opt to minimize risk by having Davis and LeBron James play only in the first half of Thursday's action. That should open up plenty of second-half minutes for Kyle Kuzma, J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters.
