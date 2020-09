Davis (ribs) will play in Thursday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

Davis has dealt with seemingly every minor injury in the book throughout the playoffs, and he once again entered Game 4 with a probable designation. As expected, the big man will be in the lineup as the Lakers look to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Davis has been fantastic through three games, averaging 28.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 37.3 minutes.