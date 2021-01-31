Davis (quad) will play Saturday against the Celtics, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

After a one-game absence due to a bruised right quad, Davis will take the floor Saturday, which should send Kyle Kuzma back to the bench. Across his past five appearances, Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals in 34.8 minutes.