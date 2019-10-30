Lakers' Anthony Davis: Playing Tuesday
Davis (shoulder) will play Tuesday against Memphis, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
There was some speculation that Davis has been dealing with shoulder injury, though there wasn't any concrete evidence supporting it. As a result, Davis appears just fine and will start Tuesday. The center is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds through his first three contests with his new squad so far this year.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: 'Nothing wrong with my shoulder'•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Heads to locker room early•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats five shots Friday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Posts double-double in Lakers debut•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...