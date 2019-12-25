Lakers' Anthony Davis: Playing Wednesday
Davis (knee) will play Wednesday against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Davis will play in a marquee Christmas matchup against the Clippers. In 10 December appearances, he's averaging 31.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.7 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.