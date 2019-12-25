Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Playing Wednesday

Davis (knee) will play Wednesday against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Davis will play in a marquee Christmas matchup against the Clippers. In 10 December appearances, he's averaging 31.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories