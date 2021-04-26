Davis will not face a minutes restriction during Monday's game against the Magic, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

While Davis has looked extremely rusty through his first two games back in the lineup, the good news is that he blew through his soft minutes restriction Saturday at Dallas, playing 28 minutes in the 108-93 defeat. His calf appears to be doing just fine, as coach Frank Vogel told the media Monday that the team will have "no hard number" in mind as far as Davis' workload going forward. "We're just going to be responsible with his minutes," Vogel said. Vogel also revealed Monday that the plan is for Davis to play in both halves of back-to-backs the rest of the way. The Lakers have four remaining back-to-backs, all of which fall during the final 15 days of the regular season.