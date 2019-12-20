Lakers' Anthony Davis: Plays 43 minutes in loss
Davis managed 36 points (11-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 14-17 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 loss to the Bucks.
Davis returned to action after missing the last game due to an ankle sprain. He was given a questionable tag heading into this one but appeared untroubled during a whopping 43 minutes on the floor. His production would also indicate he avoided any serious injury, however, those with shares in Davis will want to keep an eye on the injury report heading into Sunday's game with the Nuggets.
