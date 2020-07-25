Davis won't return to Saturday's scrimmage against the Magic after being poked in the eye, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
It's not surprising that the Lakers will opt to hold out their star forward for the remainder of the game for precautionary reasons. More information may become available before Monday's scrimmage against the Wizards.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Playing first half of scrimmage•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Says he's '100 percent' healthy•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Thursday vs. Houston•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable again Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Pours in team-high 30 in win•