Lakers' Anthony Davis: Poss season-low 15 points
Davis finished with 15 points (6-15FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes of a 118-112 win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.
Davis posted a season-low in points and matched his season-low in rebounds in his team's come from behind win. The 26-year-old was averaging more than five points per game higher than his career average in his first season playing alongside Lebron James in Los Angeles. The Kentucky product will look to bounce back on Friday against the Miami Heat.
