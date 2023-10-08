Davis recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 13 minutes in Saturday's 125-108 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Davis was the focal point of the Lakers' offense when on the floor, and the star big man looked impressive on both ends of the court, emerging as the team's alpha dog with LeBron James (rest) sidelined. Davis' role as one of the go-to players for the Lakers is completely settled, and he's simply getting reps in order to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Nuggets.