Davis provided 21 points (6-15 FG, 9-10 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 113-111 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Davis hauled in a team-high rebound total en route to posting a 20-point, 10 rebound performance for the third time of the Western Conference Finals series. Davis recorded a double-double in 13 of 16 postseason appearances.