Davis supplied 30 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 win over the Mavericks.

Davis scored 19 of his game-high 30 points in the second half on 7-of-12 shooting from the field as the Lakers stormed back late and stole a huge win on the road. The power forward added 15 rebounds while matching Justin Holiday with a game-high three blocks. He's now grabbed double-digit rebounds in six straight games and has shot above 60 percent from the field in each of his last three.