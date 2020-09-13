Davis posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's Game 5 win over the Rockets.

Davis wasn't as involved offensively as he had been in previous games, and his numbers suffered a considerable drop as a result. The talented big man has registered double-doubles in each of his last five postseason appearances, however, and he should remain a reliable fantasy option across all formats even if he has an off night scoring from time to time. He has scored at least 25 points in eight of 10 playoff games this season.