Davis went for 29 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Thursday's Game 4 win over the Rockets.

Davis has posted double-doubles in each of the Lakers' four games against the Rockets, and he has been a matchup nightmare for Houston defensively every time he plays near the rim. Davis has paced the Lakers in scoring during the current playoff run, scoring at least 25 points in all but one game and averaging 29.2 points on 59.4 percent shooting through nine postseason contests.