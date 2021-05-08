Davis tallied 36 points (12-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot across 39 minutes in Friday's loss to Portland.

The struggling Lakers slipped to seventh place in the Western Conference with the loss despite Davis' valiant effort. The big man registered his highest point and rebound total since returning from an extended absence April 22 -- in fact, his 36 points accounted for his second-highest total overall this season. Davis could see copious playing time down the stretch as Los Angeles attempts to avoid participating in the postseason play-in tournament. That could help him boost mildly disappointing per-game season averages of 21.3 points, 7.9 boards, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks.