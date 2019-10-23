Lakers' Anthony Davis: Posts double-double in Lakers debut

Davis scored 25 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 9-14 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal during the Lakers' 102-112 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Davis was uncharacteristically erratic from the field as he made just 38.1 percent of his field goals, but supplied the lack of efficiency with a solid effort across the board. He should be a double-double threat on a nightly basis while providing decent upside on both sides of the ball to remain as a high-usage fantasy asset.