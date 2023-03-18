Davis totaled 26 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to Dallas.

Davis was excellent statistically in the contest, leading Los Angeles in scoring and posting his third straight double-double. However, a couple late mistakes -- a foul that gave Maxi Kleber three critical free-throws with seven seconds remaining and a subsequent miss from the charity stripe on the Lakers' end -- were key in sending Los Angeles to a stunning loss. That being said, Davis' fantasy managers got another solid night of production from the big man, though there's some minor disappointment in his recent decline in shot blocking. After recording multiple blocks in 10 straight games from Feb. 11 through March 10, Davis has totaled only two swats across his past three contests.